Now, scan QR Code to rate public toilets in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is known for adopting the latest technology in its day-to-day work. Now, citizens can share their feedback on a public toilet by just scanning a QR code, put it up outside the complex.

NMMC has already has received a Double Plus rating for open defecation free (ODF) city and now it is moving towards the next 'Water Plus' rating as per the Clean Survey 2021. The availability and cleanliness of the toilet facility is an important part of this and for this, vending machines have been installed in every public toilet to give feedback or suggestions.

All the public toilet building has a feedback QR code scanning system installed. “Navi Mumbai has become the leading corporation to implement a state-of-the-art system that is very easy to use and easy to use for toilet feedback,” said a senior civic official.