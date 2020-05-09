Now, clip of man trying to escape ward of Sion hosp surfaces

Mumbai: First came the video clip of COVID-19 patients sleeping alongside corpses at Sion Hospital; now, another clip of a suspected corona patient jumping from a hospital window, is doing the rounds on social media. The latest video shows a man seen trying to escape from Sion hospital by jumping out of a window. The incident reportedly took place on May 3 at 9.25pm and he was later caught by security guards.

According to a doctor, the patient had been admitted to ward no. 5 last week, which is a corona ward, and was undergoing treatment. On Sunday, he suddenly tried to escape by jumping out of the window, following which the security guards were alerted. “Luckily, the ward is on the ground floor and he did not sustain any injuries. He was immediately caught by the security guard and brought back to the ward,” he said.

Doctors say patients are not mentally stable, which is why they are indulging in such acts. “This is not the first time such an incident has occurred in a hospital. Patients forget they are in hospital for treatment and feeling scared, they do dire things,” he said. Meanwhile, Dr Pramod Ingle, incharge of Sion hospital has been replaced by the Dr Ramesh Bharmal who will be new dean. “I have not received any official orders but have been asked to release the post,” he said. - Swapnil Mishra