Now, car kills migrant, worker was part of a group that wanted to return to UP village

Bhayandar: In yet another tragic incident related to the massive exodus of migrants to their native towns and villages in the wake of the country-wide lockdown, a 36- year-old man lost his life after being run over by an over speeding pick-up jeep on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Kashimira on Friday night.

The deceased, who has been identified as Ramjanam Chotu Yadav, 36, operated a flour-mill in the Mograpada area of Andheri.

The incident was reported near Hotel Western in Kashimira. An over speeding pick-up jeep headed towards Mumbai from Vasai, knocked down Yadav while he was crossing the highway to reach a bus stand on the opposite side.