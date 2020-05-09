Now, car kills migrant, worker was part of a group that wanted to return to UP village

Bhayandar: In yet another tragic incident related to the massive exodus of migrants to their native towns and villages in the wake of the country-wide lockdown, a 36- year-old man lost his life after being run over by an over speeding pick-up jeep on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Kashimira on Friday night.
The deceased, who has been identified as Ramjanam Chotu Yadav, 36, operated a flour-mill in the Mograpada area of Andheri.
The incident was reported near Hotel Western in Kashimira. An over speeding pick-up jeep headed towards Mumbai from Vasai, knocked down Yadav while he was crossing the highway to reach a bus stand on the opposite side.
A profusely bleeding Yadav was rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Yadav was part of a six-member group that included daily-wage workers, electricians, and a tailor from Mumbai, who wanted to reach their respective villages in Azamgarh district of Uttar Pradesh.
An offence under the relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act and the Indian Penal Code for causing death due to negligence has been registered at the Kashimira police station against the jeep driver, identified as Chandresh Pal, 23.
There have been reports about migrants gathering in large numbers along the stretch of the highway in Kashimira for the past couple of days. The migrants have been struggling hard to sustain themselves and wanted to return to their respective hometowns as soon as possible.
