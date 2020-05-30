Not possible to set up separate testing centers in each district, Maharashtra government tells HC

The Maharashtra government, on Friday, told the Bombay High Court that it would not be ‘practically possible’ for it to set up a COVID-19 testing center in all the districts across the state. The government has, however, said that new proposals for setting up a testing facility are being scrutinized.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Kamalkishor Tated was unimpressed with the submission of the government that it Is not possible to set up testing centers in all the districts.

Notably, the bench had, last week, specifically ordered the government to inform if there are testing centers in all the districts.

Pursuant to the orders, the state through additional government pleader Manish Pabale, submitted a written note, spelling out that, at present, there are nearly 70 testing centers across Maharashtra.

"The COVID-19 testing facilities in the state have been increased from three laboratories in March, 2020 (one each in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur) to 72 labs, as on May 25," the note read.

"Of these 72 labs, 41 are government-run, while 21 are private laboratories. These labs follow the guidelines issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," the note added.

The note further detailed the process as to how swab tests are conducted and samples are preserved.

As per the ICMR guidelines, the swab samples could be preserved for four to five days (in transport) and for two days in the labs itself, the note stated.

"There is no need to have a separate laboratory in each district due to the procedure of the ICMR, which gives sufficient time to send the samples to the designated laboratory within a radius of 250 kms as recommended by ICMR," the note submitted by Pabale, reads.

The note, which had no official signatory, further stated, "Also, the new laboratories cannot instantly be set up due to severe constraints in availability of the technical infrastructure in each district."

The government further claimed that since the spread of the virus is under control in most of the districts, they now do not require a separate testing center.

"It is required to be noted that, as per ICMR standards, a new laboratory for a district is necessary only when the number of suspected cases per day of that district is more than 100. Hence, it is not practically possible to start a new laboratory in every district within the available resources," the government submitted.

The state, however, claimed that new proposals are being scrutinized instantly and that the government is in the process of establishing new testing facilities as per the requirements.

Unimpressed with the contentions, CJ Datta, reportedly remarked, "It's a bit strange for us that no testing facilities are required in each district."

The bench then summoned Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to address the court on the issue, who sought adjournment on an assurance that he would personally look into the matter.

The bench has posted the matter for further hearing on June 2.