Not Covid-19, road accidents cause most deaths

The lockdown has certainly reduced the number of road accidents and number of persons died in the accidents however it's still is the biggest killer and well above the number of deaths caused due to COVID19. In last four months, 3561 people have died due to the road accidents in the state while the number of people died due to COVID19 is around 1050 as on Saturday.

After the outbreak of coronavirus the state has announced lockdown on March 22 and since then the graph of road accidents has reduced drastically, the state has observed 24% less deaths while Mumbai has observed 38% less deaths as compared to the previous year.

In this first four months, the state has observed 8627 accidents in which 3,561 people have lost their lives while 7359 people injured. In 2019 in first four months, the state has witnessed 11830 accidents in which 4678 people had lost their lives while 10,293 people injured in these accidents.

Following the lockdown, Mumbai has also witnessed 38% less accidents, in first four months, 97 people died in Mumbai in 658 accidents while 696 people received injuries. last year the number of accidents in first four months were 1037 in which 156 people had died while 1024 received injuries.

"The prominent reasons behind the accidents are rash driving, drunk and driving and not following the traffic rules. The number of accidents have certainly reduced due to the lockdown however they are likely to rise as exodus of migrants are returning to their hometowns and most are preferring road ways," said an officer.