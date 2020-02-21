'No one should be scared of CAA; NPR won't throw anyone out': Uddhav Thackeray after meeting with PM Modi

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was the first official meeting between Modi and Uddhav Thackeray since the latter walked out of the NDA alliance and took over as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting Uddhav said that the two leaders had a "good discussion" over various issues concerning Maharashtra.

He said that they had discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens.

"No one has to fear about CAA," he said, adding that the NPR was "not going to throw anyone out of the country".

Uddhav also said that Prime Minister Modi had promised to extend all cooperation to Maharashtra government.