'No one should be allowed to get vaccine out of turn': Devendra Fadnavis reacts after his nephew's vaccination post goes viral

A day after receiving flack for his nephew's alleged post-jab photo, Maharashtra Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis clarified that he stands for following protocols for COVID-19 vaccination.

As per the report by the Indian Express, Fadnavis also said that no one should be allowed to get the vaccine out of turn.

For the uninitiated, Devendra Fadnavis's nephew Tanmay had stirred up controversy after he uploaded a post-jab photo. However, a few minutes later, on being trolled, he deleted the tweet.

The former CM, when asked about the issue, informed that he stands for following protocols for COVID-19 vaccination and even his wife and daughter have not received the vaccines yet.

He also informed that Tanmay Fadnavis is his distant relative and he has no idea under which criteria he received his dose.

Yesterday, hours before the Centre announced that those 18 and above were eligible to receive Covid vaccination from May 1, Devendra Fadnavis's nephew Tanmay announced that he was the proud recipient of the requisite two doses of Covid vaccine although he wasn't yet eligible for it, claimed Youth Congress leader Srivatsa on Monday.

Many on social media wondered whether Tanmay Fadnavis was a frontline worker to have received his shots before most people of his age.

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant had also slammed Fadnavis’s nephew. In a satirical vein, Sawant announced, “Badab Bamulayaja Hoshiar Shehenshah e Hind Alampanah Narendra Modi’s protégé Devendra Fadnavis’s nephew Nawabzade Tanmay Fadnavis is arriving to take the vaccine. Do not ask him his age. He is not 45 but he is a Fadnavis.”