No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented, won’t block NPR in Maharashtra, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he won't block the National Population Register (NPR) in the state.

Thackeray assured that he will "personally check the columns" in the NPR, adding there shouldn't be any problem with the exercise in Maharashtra. "CAA and NRC are different and NPR is different. No one has to worry if CAA gets implemented. NRC is not there and will not be implemented in the state," Thackeray tweeted.