'No need to worry': Maharashtra health minister on growing cases of H3N2 and COVID

Maharashtra Heath Minister Tanaji Sawant on Friday, while interacting with the media, said H3N2 virus is spreading in the state, but "there is no need to worry".

"People must not go in crowded areas, wear masks & maintain social distancing. H3N2 & Covid cases are on rise again in the state," Tanaji Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sawant said all the hospitals have been asked to be on alert. "Yesterday there was a meeting of the Health Department, in the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister," the Health Minister informed.

"There is change in the weather, which is affecting health. Reduce going to crowded places, use masks, wash hands and maintain distance, consult doctor only if you have fever etc," Sawant advised people of the state.