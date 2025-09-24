Mumbai Streets Turn Chaotic As Elphinstone Bridge Demolition And Roadworks Trigger Massive Traffic Jams

View of the closed Elphinstone bridge | FPJ/ Salman Ansari

It was pure horror on the streets of Mumbai on Tuesday. The demolition of the arterial Elphinstone Bridge without adequate groundwork, the delay in the widening of Tilak Bridge, the non-progress of work on the Sion-Dharavi bridge, ongoing water pipeline repairs in front of Mantralaya, coupled with Navratri shopping, combined to create traffic snarls all over the island city.

With thousands of devotees rushing to Mahalaxmi Temple, the entire area from Haji Ali, Warden Road, Pedder Road, and Gamdevi Road and beyond witnessed cars inching forward at a snail’s pace.

Western Express Highway Jam Adds to Chaos

This comes on top of the massive jam on the Western Express Highway (WEH), which has become a permanent feature of the western suburbs. Ramanand Mishra, a taxi driver, said, “I have been plying cabs in the city for the past 20 years, but never have I witnessed such massive traffic jams. I am now scared to take out my taxi.” Another driver, Vishwas Mane, said, “We spend hours together in these wretched jams inhaling exhaust gases. I get frequent headaches.”

Emergency Services Struggle Amid Congestion

The situation has deteriorated so much that even emergency services like ambulances and fire brigades are getting stuck in traffic for hours. With Ganeshotsav just concluded and Navratri festivities underway, large crowds out shopping have further aggravated the congestion.

Aditya Kamat, a motorist, shared his ordeal of being stuck in a heavy traffic jam on Curry Road Bridge around 9 a.m. while traveling from Sion to Lower Parel. Patients and citizens are suffering due to the jams. Residents allege that demolishing Elphinstone Bridge without making effective alternative arrangements is the administration’s biggest blunder.

Closure of Elphinstone Bridge Sparks Panic

The closure of Elphinstone Bridge has worsened the traffic crisis in Dadar. Authorities demolished the bridge without waiting for the completion of Tilak Bridge’s widening project. As a result, long queues of vehicles now stretch from Dadar station area to Matunga and Mahim. With major festivals like Dussehra and Diwali approaching, the situation has sparked panic among traders and commuters.

The Tilak Bridge widening project has been pending for over 18 months. Residents and traders in Dadar are furious that authorities rushed into shutting down Elphinstone Bridge, creating chaos in one of Mumbai’s busiest areas.

Residents Demand Better Traffic Management

Local residents from Dadar, Prabhadevi, Shivaji Park, Sheetladevi Temple, and Mahim have written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner and the Municipal Commissioner demanding better traffic management. They have sought deployment of additional traffic police, strict action against illegal hawkers on roads and footpaths, and removal of unauthorized parking on main roads.

Deepak Devrukhkar, secretary of the Dadar Traders Association, said, “Timely completion of Tilak Bridge work and immediate steps to decongest traffic are our main demands.”

Emergency Services Under Threat

The Bombay High Court and Supreme Court had earlier ordered removal of hawkers from railway station premises, but authorities failed to implement those directives. This has made the traffic problem in Dadar increasingly complex. The lack of effective disaster management and emergency measures has put essential services like ambulances and fire brigades at risk. Citizens have urged police and municipal authorities to take immediate corrective measures.

Traffic Chaos Hits Other Parts of Mumbai

Traffic chaos was also reported in the western suburbs on Wednesday morning. Joint CP (Traffic) Anil Kumbhare told FPJ that a Tunnel Boring Machine brought to Dindoshi for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road twin tunnel excavation project caused severe traffic snarls in the morning.

Similarly, with Elphinstone Bridge shut, heavy traffic was reported on Curry Road, Lower Parel, Sion, and Lalbaug bridges, especially during morning office hours and late evenings. Motorists heading to work faced long delays due to bumper-to-bumper traffic, further compounding Mumbai’s commuting woes.