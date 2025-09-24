Arun Dongle And Supporters Join NCP, Party Strength Bolstered In Kolhapur And Other Regions

“With your organizational skills and commitment to public service, you will strengthen the party and work by embracing the secular thoughts of Shiv, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar,” said NCP State President Sunil Tatkare on Tuesday.

At a public program held at Mahila Vikas Mandal Hall in Mumbai, former Chairman of the Gokul Milk Union, Arun Dongle, along with a large group of his supporters and office bearers, formally joined the NCP in the presence of Sunil Tatkare.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Support During Floods

Tatkare highlighted that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has always rushed to help people in times of calamities. “Today, after attending a Cabinet meeting, Ajitdada has left for Solapur and other flood-affected areas to take stock of the damage caused by heavy rains,” he informed.

Strengthening NCP in Kolhapur

He further said that the party’s strength in Kolhapur is being firmly consolidated under the leadership of Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif.

Mushrif asserted that where alliances exist, elections will be fought together; where they do not, NCP will contest independently without criticism, but ultimately, the banner of the Grand Alliance will prevail. He added that the party will ensure that NCP’s flag flies atop the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation and assured all new entrants that a strong and united party stands firmly behind them. Arun Dongle also expressed his views during the event.

New Entrants from Other Regions

Additionally, office bearers and former corporators from Dhule, Solapur, Yavatmal, and Latur also joined NCP.

Notable Attendees

The event was attended by State President and MP Sunil Tatkare, Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif, Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil, Party Treasurer MLA Shivajirao Garje, MLAs Sanjay Khodke, Idris Nayakvadi, Vikram Kale, former MLA Rajesh Patil, Chief Spokesperson Anand Paranjpe, Kolhapur District President Babasaheb Patil, Directors of Gokul Milk Union Ranjit Patil and Kisan Chougule, along with a large number of party office bearers and workers.