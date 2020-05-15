No fines to be collected from vehicles ferrying migrants to their hometown

In a bid to ease the transportation of migrants desiring to return to their hometowns, the Highway State Police has issued an order asking their personnel not to collect fines and be lenient to the vehicles ferrying them amidst the lockdown. It was noticed that a few officials were collecting fines for violating the lockdown and social distancing norms.

With migrants crammed up in the back of their trucks and heading towards their destination, not all the rules of the Motor Vehicle Act are followed by the drivers. Cases of a few policemen, deployed on the national highways, charging hefty fines for several violations caught the eyeballs of the senior officials and the chief minister of the state.

In the light of such incidents, the Highway State Police issued an order to stop any kind of fine collection from vehicles transporting migrants on Wednesday. It also directed that if any action is needed to be taken under the Motor Vehicles Act, it should not involve charging monetary fines.

The order further stated that if any personnel is found collecting fines, they will be terminated effective immediately. Moreover, the order stated, police personnel should help migrant workers in their travel amid the coronavirus outbreak.