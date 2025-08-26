 'No Evidence Found Against Nawab Malik In Stalking & Defamation Complaint,' Police Tell Court
The Amboli police have found no evidence against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik in the defamation and stalking complaint filed by Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
Senior NCP Leader Nawab Malik | File Photo

Mumbai: The Amboli police have found no evidence against senior NCP leader Nawab Malik in the defamation and stalking complaint filed by Yasmeen Wankhede, the sister of former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede.

Report Submitted

The police recently submitted the report before the Metropolitan Magistrate court, Andheri, after an investigation into Yasmeen’s complaint. The report was filed after the court issued a show-cause notice for the delay in submitting it. The court will pass the order after taking the report on record.

Yasmeen, who is a lawyer, had first submitted the complaint before the Andheri magistrate court in 2021; it was later transferred to the magistrate court, Borivali, which was an MP-MLA court. When a court in Bandra was also designated an MP-MLA court, the case was transferred there on the ground of jurisdiction. The complaint was not heard for a long time because of jurisdiction issues.

It was only in January this year that the magistrates court ordered the police to inquire into the allegations and submit a report. In his statement, Malik had claimed that his posts and press conferences then were part of his duty as a spokesperson of a political party. He added that he has no personal animosity towards Yasmeen and that he has immense respect for women and has never acted in a way that would insult or disrespect them.

