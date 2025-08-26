Mumbai Metro, Monorail Near 10-Lakh Daily Ridership Milestone

X/Mumbai Metro 3

Mumbai’s expanding Metro and Monorail network came close to achieving a significant milestone on 22 August, recording a combined ridership of 9.9 lakh passengers, falling just 9,668 commuters short of the 10-lakh daily mark for the first time, as reported by The Times of India.

Metro Line 1 (Versova–Andheri–Ghatkopar) remained the city’s busiest stretch, carrying 5,66,851 passengers along its 12-km corridor. With 47,237 commuters per km, it continues to be the workhorse of Mumbai’s Metro system since its launch in June 2014 at a cost of ₹4,321 crore.

Lines 2A and 7 (Dahisar–Andheri–Gundavali), spanning 35 km with 30 stations, registered 3,35,069 riders, averaging 9,573 commuters per km. Fully operational since January 2023, the ₹12,618-crore project has swiftly grown into the city’s second busiest Metro network.

The recently opened Line 3 (Aarey–Acharya Atre Chowk), a 22-km underground corridor with 16 stations, is still in its early ridership phase, logging 76,177 passengers. Built at a staggering cost of ₹37,000 crore, it has been inaugurated in phases, October 2024 (Aarey to BKC) and May 2025 (extension to Acharya Atre Chowk).

Meanwhile, the Monorail (Chembur–Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk), which stretches 20 km with 17 stations, added 12,235 passengers to the tally. Despite costing ₹2,460 crore, its ridership remains modest at just 612 commuters per km.

What Lies Ahead

Officials anticipate that daily ridership will soon surpass the 10-lakh mark, as several new corridors are set to open before the year-end. These include:

The final phase of Metro Line 3 (Acharya Atre Chowk to Cuffe Parade)

Phase I of Metro Line 2B (Mandale to Diamond Garden)

Phase I of Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Kashigaon)

Phase I of Metro Line 4 (Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction)

With these additions, Mumbai’s urban transport system is expected to witness a historic surge, cementing the Metro’s role as the backbone of the city’s daily commute.