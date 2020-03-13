No change in location, Mumbai Eye to be at Bandra Reclamation 

Mumbai: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) will develop the Mumbai Eye at Bandra Reclamation only, confirmed a senior official.

Speculation was rife that the authority may shift the project, as interested developers had demanded around five acres of land for the execution of the project and had recommended to identify other locations.

"Mumbai Eye will be constructed at Bandra Reclamation. Providing such big land in Mumbai will not be possible," he stated.

MMRDA is offering about one acre of land for the Mumbai Eye. It will be constructing the giant wheel on a design, built, finance, operate, and maintain transfer basis.

It has also proposed ancillary activities that include restaurants, boating, an observation deck, museum, shops and kiosks, art and cultural activities.

Another official informed, "Whatever will be permissible under the coastal regulation zone (CRZ) rule will be developed along with the Mumbai Eye project. We aim to boost tourism activity in Mumbai through this project."