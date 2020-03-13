Mumbai: Sudhir Mungantiwar is candid, says BJP deceived Shiv Sena

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had engaged in a verbal duel over pre-poll commitment and charged each other of betrayal. BJP reiterated that there was no deal with Shiv Sena over equal distribution of portfolios, including sharing the post of chief minister.

However, Shiv Sena took a tough stand saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too and accused the BJP of enacting "second act" of the "use and throw" policy while dealing with its ally.

The MVA government came into power on November 28 last year after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP and allied with NCP and Congress. The MVA government has the support of over 170 legislators.

Mungantiwar's statement comes when the Shiv Sena led MahaVikas Aghadi government last week completed 100 days in office. MVA partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress have categorically ruled out Madhya Pradesh like political crisis in the state saying that the government is on a strong footing and will complete it's five year term.

Meanwhile, the BJP continued giving fresh deadlines for the collapse of the MVA government. State party chief and former minister Chandrakant Patil said that the MVA government is next in line to fall due to infighting.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut clarified to BJP salvos that there is a solid communication between CM Udhhav Thackeray, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and NCP president Sharad Pawar. He also added that people can dream if they want however no operation lotus will be successful in the state.