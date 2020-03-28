Maharashtra: No ban on sale of fish, meat & fruits; hotels allowed to operate for home deliveries amid coronavirus lockdown

Pawar said that farmers will be allowed to transport sugarcane to the factories for crushing. "However, sugar factories will have to provide meals to the sugarcane cutting labourers,’’ he noted.He further clarified that government has not stopped the implementation of crop loan waiver. However, farmers are not coming forward for biometrics.BMC to issue passesMeanwhile, BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the civic body will allow hotels to prepare food and make deliveries. He informed that he held a meeting with Reliance, Big Basket and others. ‘’We will issue them passes and we have decentralised that process,’’ he said.

Pardesh said that BMC is also working on the food chain, where it will issue passes of essential services to people working in food grain go downs and those associated with it. "Once the go downs are full, they can supply to hotels and kitchens who can prepare food. There are many people who are home quarantined and don’t have kitchen facility. There are lot of BMC staff like doctors and para medic workers who can benefit from it,’’ he noted.