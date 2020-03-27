PM Modi's coronavirus lockdown speech beats IPL to become biggest-ever TV news event

On Tuesday when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, a whopping 197 million people watched his live speech on television, beating the 2019 IPL final which was watched by 133 million viewers. A total of 201 channels carried Prime Minister's speech which was viewed for a total of 3,891 million minutes.
Prasar Bharati chief executive officer (CEO) Shashi Shekhar Vempati took to Twitter and said, "According to data shared by @BARCIndia the speech by PM @narendramodi on Total Lockdown on 24th March had highest TV viewership (unique viewers greater than IPL Finals) with more than 201 channels carrying it."
This was Modi’s second address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier on March 19, the Prime Minister made the announcement of 14-hour long "Janta Curfew". This speech which aired on 191 channels was watched by 83 million people for 1,275 million minutes.
In other instances, PM Modi's Demonetisation speech which aired November 8, 2016 on 114 channels was viewed by 57 million people for 842 million minutes, while his Article 370 speech which was broadcast on August 8, 2019 on 114 channels was viewed by 57 million people for 842 million minutes.
Meanwhile, a 724 cases have been confirmed of coronavirus in the country so far and the total deaths stand at 17 on Friday.
