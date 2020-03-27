After Prince Charles, Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.

Johnson shared a video on Twitter in which he said that he has developed mild symptoms and has tested positive for coronavirus, which has claimed 24,863 lives and infected 549,220 people globally so far.

"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he wrote.

The Prime Minister added, "Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."

Watch Video: