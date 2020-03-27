After Prince Charles, Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday.
Johnson shared a video on Twitter in which he said that he has developed mild symptoms and has tested positive for coronavirus, which has claimed 24,863 lives and infected 549,220 people globally so far.
"Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus," he wrote.
The Prime Minister added, "Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives."
Watch Video:
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted, "Take care @BorisJohnson from all of us over here in Oz. Thinking of you and all our UK friends as we work together to get through this."
Earlier, Prince Charles had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The statement from the Royal Family said: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.”
Meanwhile, 578 deaths have been registered in the United Kingdom so far and 11,658 cases have been confirmed.
