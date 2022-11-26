Navi Mumbai: NMMC to scrutinise documents verification for disabled stalls

NMMC Headquarters | File

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has published the schedule for scrutiny of documents of 330 disabled persons who have been allotted stalls for self-employment across the city. The scrutiny will be carried from November 28 to December 6, 2022.

The civic body distributed stalls for self-employment to a total of 330 disabled persons through a lottery drawn at Vishnudas Bhave auditorium in Vashi on November 10, 2022. The draw was conducted in a very transparent manner in 3 stages. After the draw, many disabled persons expressed their satisfaction with this initiative taken by the municipal corporation for the welfare of the disabled and expressed the feeling that this is a historic golden moment for the disabled.

Now, the verification of original documents of the disabled persons whose name appeared in the list will be carried out at the Education and Training Centre (ETC), Vashi. All the beneficiaries have been requested to bring documents for scrutiny like notification letter, disability certificate, age proof, property tax payment, Aadhaar card and ration card on the date from 10.30 am to 5.45 pm.

Schedule details:

Belapur ward: November 28

Nerul ward: November 29

Vashi ward: November 30

Koparkhairane ward: December 01

Airoli ward: December 02

Ghanosli ward: December 05

Turbhe ward: December 06