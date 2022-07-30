NMMC seizes ban plastic from five shops, imposes fine

Representative

Despite a ban on the use of single-use plastic in the country, instances of the presence of the banned material in the market are reported from time to time. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) seized 15 kg of banned plastic from 5 shops in the Belapur ward during a surprise check.

A team led by ward officer Mithali Sancheti made surprise visits to the Seawoods and Belapur areas earlier this week and found banned single-use plastic in five shops. The civic team seized the banned plastic and also collected Rs 5000 each from them as fines.

The central government has banned the use of single-use plastic across the country from July 1. The civic body is also conducting awareness campaigns and informing people about the alternatives.