NMMC sees over 150 new cases of COVID in a week

Representative image | (Photo by Bhushan Koyande)

Navi Mumbai: While there is no death reported due to Covid under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) for more than two months, the number of active cases continue to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

In the last week, more than 150 new cases of Covid have been reported in civic jurisdiction. The number of new cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. The number of active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 144 on May 30.

On May 30, a total of 18 new cases of COVID were reported under the civic jurisdiction. However, 12 patients were also discharged.

At present, the number of active cases stands at 144 of which 117 patients are getting treatment at home. After almost two and a half months, the number of active cases crossed 100.

Since the state government has lifted all restrictions from across the state, people are freely moving for their work and other purposes.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

New cases of Covid in the last week

May 30—18 cases

May 29—23 cases

May 28—29 cases

May 27—32 cases

May 26—21 cases

May 25—20 cases

May 24—12 cases