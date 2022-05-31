Gusty winds, rains lash Delhi; two dead

Representative Image | PTI

After a sweltering afternoon, heavy rains accompanied with squally winds and thunder, lightning lashed Delhi-NCR, especially central and south Delhi, on Monday evening, not just bringing down the mercury but killing two people, causing flooding and uprooting trees, besides a traffic booth on Raisina Marg.

There was 17.8 mm rainfall at Safdarjung – city’s base station – between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. Hails were reported from central Delhi and many other parts, too. Central Delhi received the maximum rain and bore the brunt – over a dozen places reported uprooting of large trees, with some causing damage to two-wheelers, four-wheelers parked below them.

The IMD attributed it to a western cyclonic disturbance over north Pakistan and neighbourhood.