NMMC Organises Health And Hygiene Camp For Women Sanitation Workers In Vashi

In a bid to promote health awareness among sanitation workers, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) organized a special health and hygiene camp for women sanitation workers popularly known as Swachhata Saathis at Mahatma Phule Bhavan, Vashi. The initiative was conducted under the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, guided by Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde, in collaboration with NGO Shelter Associates. Over 300 women sanitation workers attended and benefited from the camp.

Focus on Menstrual Health and Sustainable Practices

The camp primarily focused on menstrual health and hygiene, with experts providing scientific yet simple guidance on personal care during menstruation. Women were encouraged to use sustainable alternatives like cloth pads and menstrual cups. Participants were educated about the environmental hazards of disposable sanitary pads, which often end up clogging public toilets and drainage lines, creating sanitation and health challenges.

NGO Initiatives and Distribution of Menstrual Cups

Shelter Associates highlighted their ongoing work at the community level, where women are sensitized through workshops, interactive discussions, and games. As part of the initiative, menstrual cups were distributed free of cost. The NGO has so far distributed 1,050 menstrual cups, and many women have already adopted them. This shift is projected to prevent the generation of 8.82 lakh sanitary pads as waste over the next 7–8 years, saving families recurring expenses while reducing 630 kg of carbon emissions.

Sharing Experiences and Promoting Sustainable Waste Management

Women sanitation workers also shared their personal experiences of using menstrual cups during the session, making the training more relatable. Officials emphasized that the initiative not only promotes sustainable waste management but also contributes to women’s health and financial savings.

Dignitaries and Organizers Present at the Camp

Present at the camp were Solid Waste Management Deputy Commissioner Dr. Ajay Gadade, Engineer Vaibhav Deshmukh, Headquarters Sanitation Inspector Kiran Solaskar, Vashi Sanitation Officer Jayashree Adhal, and Vashi Sanitation Inspectors, along with Shelter Associates representatives Dhanashree Gurav, Amol Gade, Vaibhav Kale, Sunita Sakunde, and Manisha Surve. Fitness organization Let’s Celebrate Fitness chief Richa Samit also joined the program.