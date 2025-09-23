 NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai

NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai

The campaign will be implemented by the NGO In Defense of Animals under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 08:21 PM IST
article-image
NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai | FP Photo

On the occasion of World Rabies Day (Sept 28), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a special rabies vaccination drive for pet and stray dogs across all its eight divisions.

The campaign will be implemented by the NGO In Defense of Animals under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

The vaccination program will be carried out between September 24 and October 1, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, according to the following schedule:

Belapur Division: Sept 24

FPJ Shorts
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Install 1,343 CCTV Cameras Under ₹175-Crore Third Eye Surveillance Project
Panvel Municipal Corporation To Install 1,343 CCTV Cameras Under ₹175-Crore Third Eye Surveillance Project
Mumbai News: BMC Registers FIR Against SRA’s Chandiwala Developers For Damaging Roads By Releasing Rainwater In Oshiwara
Mumbai News: BMC Registers FIR Against SRA’s Chandiwala Developers For Damaging Roads By Releasing Rainwater In Oshiwara
NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai
NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Sept 23, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw

Nerul Division: Sept 25

Vashi Division: Sept 26

Turbhe Division: Sept 27

Koparkhairane Division: Sept 28

Ghansoli Division: Sept 29

Airoli Division: Sept 30

Digha Division: Oct 1

Read Also
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Delay In Property Tax Bills Denies Citizens Rebate, Imposes Unfair Penalties
article-image

NMMC’s Health Department has appealed to all residents to ensure that their pet dogs are vaccinated and to cooperate with the civic body’s efforts to control rabies.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Install 1,343 CCTV Cameras Under ₹175-Crore Third Eye Surveillance...

Panvel Municipal Corporation To Install 1,343 CCTV Cameras Under ₹175-Crore Third Eye Surveillance...

Mumbai News: BMC Registers FIR Against SRA’s Chandiwala Developers For Damaging Roads By Releasing...

Mumbai News: BMC Registers FIR Against SRA’s Chandiwala Developers For Damaging Roads By Releasing...

NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai

NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai

Rising PCOS Cases Among Young Women: Experts Stress Early Diagnosis And Lifestyle Management

Rising PCOS Cases Among Young Women: Experts Stress Early Diagnosis And Lifestyle Management

Thane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Individuals For Possessing 4.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.5 Lakh

Thane Crime: Bhiwandi Police Arrest 2 Individuals For Possessing 4.7 Kg Ganja Worth ₹3.5 Lakh