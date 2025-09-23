NMMC Launches Rabies Vaccination Drive For Pet And Stray Dogs Across Navi Mumbai | FP Photo

On the occasion of World Rabies Day (Sept 28), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will conduct a special rabies vaccination drive for pet and stray dogs across all its eight divisions.

The campaign will be implemented by the NGO In Defense of Animals under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde.

The vaccination program will be carried out between September 24 and October 1, 2025, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, according to the following schedule:

Belapur Division: Sept 24

Nerul Division: Sept 25

Vashi Division: Sept 26

Turbhe Division: Sept 27

Koparkhairane Division: Sept 28

Ghansoli Division: Sept 29

Airoli Division: Sept 30

Digha Division: Oct 1

NMMC’s Health Department has appealed to all residents to ensure that their pet dogs are vaccinated and to cooperate with the civic body’s efforts to control rabies.

Budget Advertisement: To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/