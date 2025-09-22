Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Delay In Property Tax Bills Denies Citizens Rebate, Imposes Unfair Penalties

NMMC | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) 10% rebate for taxpayers who paid their annual dues by June 2025 is stated to be not being availed due to extreme delay in dispersal of bills.

Property tax bills for the 2025–26 financial year, covering April 1, 2025, to March 31, 2026, were delivered to residents of only on September, months after they were supposed to receive them.

Residents Unable to Avail Rebate

Due to the delay, residents were unable to avail of the rebate. “The administration cannot expect citizens to be punctual while failing to fulfill its own responsibilities,” said Anil Pawar, member of Sajag Nagrik Manch.

Legal Requirement and Allegations of Negligence

Under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, 1949, civic bodies are required to carry out tax assessment and collection transparently and on time. Activists allege that the delay reflects negligence by both the property tax department and private contractors responsible for distributing bills.

Concerns Over Penalties

Adding to citizens’ concerns, penalties are imposed for late payment of quarterly installments. “Penalizing taxpayers when the bills themselves are delayed is a clear violation of natural justice,” Pawar added.

Digital Initiatives and Remaining Issues

Following repeated demands from citizens’ groups, NMMC recently introduced QR code payment facilities. While the move has been welcomed, activists insist that timely delivery of bills remains the most pressing issue.

The forum has called for:

* All property tax bills to be delivered within one month of April each year.

* Strict action against officials and contractors responsible for delays.

* Cancellation of penalties arising due to late delivery of bills.

“If the administration dares to penalize citizens, it must also dare to penalize its own negligent officers and contractors,” Pawar emphasized.

