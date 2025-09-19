Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Issues Strict Advisory To Pet Owners On Licensing, Vaccinations And Safety Rules

NMMC issues strict rules for pet dog owners on licensing, vaccination and safety compliance | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a strict advisory to pet dog owners, directing them to obtain valid licenses, ensure timely vaccinations, and follow safety rules while taking their pets outdoors.

Dog Control Centre at Turbhe

Since 2006, the civic body has been running a Dog Control Centre at Turbhe to carry out sterilization surgeries and vaccinations of stray dogs under the Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. Alongside, licenses for pet dogs are being issued through divisional offices, and owners have been asked to apply online via the corporation’s official website nmmc.gov.in.

Complaints from Citizens Prompt Action

The civic directive comes in the wake of multiple complaints from citizens about stray dogs biting people, chasing them, and creating panic among children. NMMC has also received reports of residents breeding aggressive breeds such as Rottweilers, Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, and Dobermans. Officials cautioned that such breeds, if left unattended in public spaces, could pose a serious threat to lives.

Mandatory Rules for Pet Safety

The guidelines mandate that all pet dogs must be fully vaccinated, kept on a leash while being taken outdoors, and fitted with a muzzle in a safe manner to prevent attacks. Owners are also required to carry scoops to clean up after their pets.

Warning of Strict Action

The NMMC has warned that strict legal and penal action will be taken against anyone found walking their dog without a muzzle or violating court and Animal Welfare Board directives.

