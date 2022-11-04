NMMC demolition drive: Civic agency razes under-construction structure to ground in Navi Mumbai's Nerul

NMMC officials demolishing the structure | FPJ

Nerul: The Anti-encroachment department of the Nerul ward of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) demolished an under construction illegal structure in Sarsole village in Sector 6.

The demolished ground-plus-one storey structure was being built without prior intimation to NMMC. Moreover, the civic agency had sent a notice in September to remove the structure but the owner did not follow through.

The notice was issued under Section 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966 for the unauthorized construction. When they did not comply with the orders, the civic agency then carried out a demolition drive under leadership of Amrish Patnigere (DMC Encroachment).

The unauthorized construction was razed to the ground in presence of police officials with the help of one 11 labourers, 1 electric hammer, and a gas cutter.

NMMC demolition drive

The NMMC on November 3 razed to ground another structure in Shahbaz village, Belapur. Unknown persons had built a ground plus two-storey building without the civic body's permission.

In another demolition drive, the civic agency razed a building in Ghansoli's Arjunwadi. The work of the ground floor slab of the building was already completed without any permission from the civic body.