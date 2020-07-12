NMMC collects Rs 5.18 lakh for lockdown violations

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) collected over Rs 5 lakh as fine from citizens for violating the lockdown in just one week of the 10 days lockdown, which was reimposed from July 3 midnight in the city. The need for the lockdown was necessitated after a sharp rise was seen in the cases of coronavirus.

After the lockdown was relaxed as part of Mission Begin Again, people were seen stepping out of their homes in huge numbers. This resulted in the rise in the cases of coronavirus in the city. Initially, the civic body imposed the lockdown only in containment zones, where cases were high. However, after Thane district Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde held a meeting with the civic chief and police commissioner, a complete lockdown was reimposed across NMMC’s jurisdiction.

Police as well as the civic body ensured the implementation of the lockdown to contain the virus. The civic body collected Rs 5.18 lakh as fine from citizens for violating the lockdown norms. Even shops were fined for not maintaining social distance and selling products that were not allowed.

As per the data shared by NMMC, maximum fines collected was Rs 1,53,100 from Belapur ward, followed by Rs 72,200 from Airoli ward. “We fined people for not wearing masks and not maintaining social distance in shops,” said a senior civic official from NMMC. He added that many shops were also fined for opening without permission and operating even after the closing time.

The Navi Mumbai police has also taken over 6,500 actions under the Motor Vehicles Act and IPC 188. “Most of the actions have been taken in the 16 containment zones for stepping out of homes without any reason and not following the Motor Vehicles Act, amongst others,” said a senior police official.

Meanwhile, on July 11, the NMMC and Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) area saw 253 and 169 positive cases of coronavirus. The total number of positive cases under the NMMC is 9,132, of which 3388 are active. PMC has 3,380 positive cases, of which 1364 cases are active. The recovery rate in both the corporations is almost 60 per cent.

NMMC extends lockdown for a week

NMMC has extended the lockdown for a week from July 13 midnight. Now, the lockdown will continue till July 19 midnight. The civic body had already reimposed the lockdown for 10 days from July 3 midnight, which was to end on July 12 midnight. Only essential services will be allowed. However, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) and Thane-Belapur TTC Industrial area will function.