Nitin Patil Elected Mayor Of Panvel Municipal Corporation, Pramila Patil Becomes Deputy Mayor Unopposed

Newly elected Mayor Nitin Patil and Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil assume office after an unopposed civic body vote in Panvel | X - @PanvelCorp

Panvel, Feb 10: Nitin Patil was elected as the Mayor of Panvel Municipal Corporation, while Pramila Patil was elected as the Deputy Mayor, both unopposed, during a special general body meeting held on Tuesday.

Election process

The election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor took place under the chairmanship of Presiding Officer and Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal at the Adya Krantiveer Vasudev Balwant Phadke Auditorium in Panvel.

For the mayoral post, Archana Yogesh Bhoir withdrew her nomination, following which Presiding Officer Dr Panchal formally declared Nitin Patil elected unopposed as Mayor. Similarly, Leela Ratan Katkari withdrew her nomination for the post of Deputy Mayor, leading to the unopposed election of Pramila Patil.

*पनवेल महानगरपालिका*

*महापौरपदी नितीन पाटील तर उप महापौरपदी प्रमिला पाटील यांची बिनविरोध निवड*



पनवेल महानगरपालिकेच्या महापौर व उपमहापौर पदासाठी निवडणूक आज मंगळवार, दि. 10 फेब्रुवारी 2026 रोजी पार पडली. पनवेल महानगरपालिकेची ही विशेष सर्वसाधारण सभा क्रमांक पीठासीन अधिकारी तथा… pic.twitter.com/QD4BrEWyrC — Panvel Municipal Corporation (@PanvelCorp) February 10, 2026

Felicitations and attendance

Newly elected Mayor Nitin Patil was felicitated with a bouquet by Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal, while Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale honoured Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil. The event was attended by all newly elected corporators, Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale, Additional Commissioner Ganesh Shete, Transport Manager Kailas Gavade, and other officials. The introductory address was delivered by Municipal Secretary Nanasaheb Kamthe.

Profile: Mayor Nitin Patil

A native of Kasarbhat village in Panvel taluka, Nitin Patil has previously served two terms as a corporator. Known for his experience in the civic body, in-depth understanding of issues, and development-oriented approach, Patil enjoys a strong rapport with citizens and is recognised for promptly addressing public grievances.

He has also served as the district general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, contributing significantly at the organisational level. As Executive President of Abhinav Mitra Mandal, he has led several social, cultural, and service-oriented initiatives.

He is also the founder president of the social organisation ‘Jaaniv’, through which he has implemented various initiatives in education, healthcare, disaster management, and the welfare of underprivileged sections. In recognition of his social, political, and organisational work, he has been entrusted with the responsibility of Mayor.

Profile: Deputy Mayor Pramila Patil

Social worker Pramila Patil has carved an independent identity in Kharghar–Kalamboli politics through her grassroots work. Through Shreya Women’s Self-Help Group and Nandini Women’s Self-Help Group, she has played a significant role in the economic and social empowerment of women.

Also Watch:

Read Also Panvel Municipal Corporation Mayor, Deputy Mayor Election Scheduled For February 10

With a deep understanding of women’s issues and direct engagement with grassroots communities, she has been successful in effectively implementing and delivering various government welfare schemes to women.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/