Nitin Gadkari gives BJP leaders tutorial in COVID etiquette, advises to not indulge in politics and publicity gimmicks

Mumbai: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has advised BJP leaders and party cadres to not indulge in politics and publicity gimmicks in the present pandemic but instead, work tirelessly to help the needy. At a virtual interaction with party office bearers from Nagpur, Gadkari said, “Don't do politics. Don’t put up hoardings or flags or publicise your work. If people sense political gimmickry, they won’t appreciate it from the heart. You, as well as the party will automatically get credit for your work. Because of the media, it reaches everyone. Don’t try to publicise the supply of one oxygen concentrator with four party workers. It will create a bad impression about you.”

“Politics is socialism, nationalism and development. This is the meaning of true politics. It is not just contesting elections and coming to power. During the present crisis, provide help to the poor and the needy, forgetting the religion they belong to. We have to stand with everyone and help. The party will reap the benefits,” said Gadkari.

He reminded leaders and cadres not to be careless about observing Covid protocols in the process. “Take extra care of yourself, your family and your community, as the risk of corona infection is increasing in these difficult times,’’ he said.

“Don’t be overenthusiastic. You don’t have to venture out of home to visit somebody, instead, have a video conference. Work from home. The party cannot afford to lose its workers. Only if we survive will we be around for party work,” said Gadkari, adding that he regularly does ‘pranayam’ for an hour daily.

“Do not live under the impression that you won’t be infected by the virus. Those making such claims have tested positive. Make efforts to get vaccinated. Take care of yourself and your family,” he reiterated. He exhorted party workers to save the lives of those who could not afford treatment and organise treatment for those feeling the side effects of the pandemic.

Gadkari’s advice came on a day when former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis accused the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of fudging figures related to COVID19 deaths and infection rate in Mumbai. The state BJP has been daily firing salvos at the state government, not just over its handling of pandemic but on issues of governance and corruption.

There is a chorus within and outside the BJP to appoint Gadkari as the health minister or the chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority. He has not uttered a single word against the MVA government but has instead, been coordinating with its corona management efforts by organising the supply of oxygen, medicines and ambulances.