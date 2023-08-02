Nitin Desai Suicide: When Art Director Erected Stage For Uddhav Thackeray's Oath-Taking Ceremony Within 20 Hours

Renowned art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai passed away on Wednesday morning at the ND Studio in Karjat. The studio was owned by the late art director who died by suicide there today. Desai showcased his talent not only in Bollywood movies like Lagaan and Devdas but also in political events. One such instance was the grand swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra's former Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray in 2019, where Desai crafted an awe-inspiring stage.

In a remarkable feat, Nitin Desai designed and erected the majestic stage within a mere 20 hours. The stage exuded grandeur and divinity, befitting the significance of the event.

Desai's Creation For Oath-Taking Ceremony Was Appreciated Alot

Desai's stage for Uddhav Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony earned immense appreciation. Notably, the art director placed a statue of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in front of the stage, adhering to his tradition of seeking the great king's blessings before commencing any project.

Describing the process, Desai revealed that after a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, he created the entire stage model from his office. The then Chief Minister was delighted with the design and work began swiftly.

Enthusiasm and Joy in Stage Setup

The short time frame and the importance of the occasion added excitement and happiness among the team while constructing the stage. They were driven to deliver their best to mark the memorable event.

Nitin Desai acknowledged Uddhav Thackeray's artistic sensibilities and the privilege of working with the political leader. He had previously designed stages for Uddhav's events, always ensuring to incorporate the elements that the former Chief Minister admired.

The stage was designed to accommodate nearly 60,000 people around it, a testament to Desai's detailed planning and execution. The event however witnessed a massive turnout of around two and a half lakh people.

Uddhav Thackeray Shares Condolences

Uddhav Thackeray was shocked on knowing about the unfortunate demise of Nitin Desai. Thackeray praised Desai's skills and stated that his talent always attracted the audience's attention. He shared his condolences in his latest tweet.

Thackeray took to his official Twitter account and said, "The news of famous art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai's suicide is shocking. He had worked as art director for many Marathi-Hindi historical films and serials and had attracted the attention of the audience. His great talent in work was creating many new projects. His passing is unbelievable, heartfelt tributes to him!"

Apart from his work in Bollywood films like Jodha Akbar and Devdas, Nitin Desai's stage designing skills received recognition through numerous awards. His ability to blend artistry and functionality has earned him recognition and admiration in both the entertainment and political realms.

