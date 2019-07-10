Nirupam slams Mumbai cops for stopping Shivakumar

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Senior Mumbai Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Wednesday slammed the city police for stopping Karnataka Congress leader and Minister D.K. Shivakumar outside the Hotel Renaissance.</p><p>"I condemn the Mumbai Police for stopping Shivakumar. This is not the culture of Maharashtra to treat an honourable minister of a state," Nirupam said.</p><p>Tagging Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, he urged him "don't behave like this. Allow him to meet his colleagues who have been captured by the BJP in the hotel".</p><p>Nirupam's comments came after the Mumbai Police prevented Shivakumar from entering the hotel premises though he had suite booked, which the hotel later cancelled citing an 'emergency'.</p><p>Undeterred, Shivakumar continues to remain outside the hotel despite heavy rains and interacted briefly with the media earlier this afternoon.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>