Nirupam demands Rahul Gandhi to be made Congress chief to take on BJP, PM Modi

Mumbai: A day after the Congress party’s rout in four states except Tamil Nadu, the former Mumbai Regional Congress Committee chief Sanjay Nirupam has made a strong case for Rahul Gandhi to lead the party to take on BJP and Narendra Modi. ‘’Congress party’s defeat in five states was disappointing. If the party wants to face Narendra Modi, it has no choice but to make Rahul Gandhi president,’’ said Nirupam.

‘’The results of the election of 5 states are very disappointing for the Congress. The main thing is that we do not even have a full-time president for the last 2 years. Instead of being disappointed with the poll performance, the party should move towards removing mistakes,’’ he noted.

Nirupam, who has been an ardent supporter of Rahul Gandhi, said he has full respect towards Sonia Gandhi but the party has to have a full-time President for its rejuvenation. ‘’I do not see there is no other leader but for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party chief as there are three years for the next Lok Sabha elections. For the party’s preparations of the next general elections, Rahul Gandhi should be made the president,’’ he added.

Nirupam said Rahul Gandhi can appoint a new team comprising senior and experienced leaders with youngsters so that Congress can emerge as a strong alternative against BJP and Modi ahead of next general elections. “The defeat in one election does not mean questioning the ability of one leader. Rahul Gandhi has been making sensible statements and there is a substance in his criticism against the BJP led government at the Centre. So, the country is looking at Rahul Gandhi as an alternative to Modi. I strongly feel that the people will not take him seriously without making him the party president,’’ he opined.

Nirupam expressed disappointment over the party’s functioning saying that it was done on an ad-hoc basis and it should be stopped.