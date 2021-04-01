Mumbai: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam slams MVA for 'ruining' business of restaurants, hotels by imposing night curfew

Mumbai: Senior Congress leader and former Member of Parliament (MP) Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday participated in a silent protest held by restaurant and hotel owners at Oshiwara.

Nirupam lambasted the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for "ruining" the business of small-time traders including hotels and restaurants by imposing night curfew amid rising positive cases of Covid-19.

"The hotels and restaurants make business in night hours and by imposing curfew their business has been largely affected. Besides, the government instead of threatening to impose second lockdown should come up with fresh guidelines regarding how the situation can be controlled. Small-time are traders yet to recoup from the losses made in the previous lockdown and creating a fearful atmosphere again will further deteriorate the city's economic condition." Nirupama asserted that it is really very disheartening and unacceptable that state government is so insensitive towards these poor people.

When questioned that Congress in part of the MVA government, he replied, "We are urging the government to support small-time traders and do not impose lockdown but preventive measures should be taken to curb the rising cases of COVID-19"

