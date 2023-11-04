NIA Submits Chargesheet In Pune ISIS Module Case | File pic

Mumbai: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday submitted a chargesheet in connection with the ISIS Pune module case in which the agency has so far arrested eight people, including Shamim Nachan, son of Saquib Nachan, a former general secretary of the banned organisation Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The NIA submitted the chargesheet after the special NIA court refused to grant it any further time on Wednesday.

NIA had sought 69-day extension to submit chargesheet

The agency had earlier this week sought extension of 69 days to submit the chargesheet claiming that it was yet to unearth the money trail and also arrest wanted accused Mohammad Shahnawaz. The agency claimed that there was sufficient progress in the probe but it still need more time.

The agency, however, took custody of Shahnawaz on Friday.

Defence lawyers oppose plea

The defence lawyers Tahira Qureshi and Shraddha Vavhal opposed the plea and contended that all the aspects were considered by the court while granting time of 21 days previously on October 16

The court had observed: “What NIA has done in those 21 days for the progress of investigation is not mentioned in the special report and its details. What NIA has found about funding and its progress are also not found in the special report. It is expected from the NIA that they have to give any details about the funds collected and sent abroad to the handlers of the ISIS.”