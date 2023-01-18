NHSRCL's new milestone in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train project; completes viaduct installation over 25 km

Picture for representation

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation ( NHSRCL) has achieved a new milestone in the Mumbai Ahmedabad Bullet train project and completed the viaduct installation over 25 km.

"25.28 km of the viaduct is completed which includes 5.7 km of the continuous viaduct near Vadodara and 19.58 km erected at different locations," said an official of National High-Speed Rail Corporation.

"Construction work has started in full swing all along the alignment passing through 8 districts of Gujarat and DNH. The works on 8 Stations from Vapi to Sabarmati are under various stages of construction. Pile has been cast over a length of 236.6 km, the Foundation over 154.3 km and Piers have been constructed over a stretch of 133.8 km. Apart from that 1110 No. of girders adding up to over 44.4 km have been cast. Bridge Works on important rivers viz., Narmada, Tapti, Mahi and Sabarmati is also in progress" further added officials.

NHSRCL has already awarded 100% civil contracts for the construction of MAHSR alignment in Gujarat state (352 km out of 508 km of total MAHSR corridor) including eight (08) HSR stations (at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Billimora and Vapi) and two Rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat.

