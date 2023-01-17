Mumbai: Facelift for open space at BKC's E Block; giant chess board, skating rink, football turf and much more

MMRDA |

Mumbai: The neglected recreation space at the entrance of the business district of Bandra Kurla Complex is likely to get revived with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) looking at sprucing up the facility at the E Block.

As part of the E Block revival plan, a giant chess board, skating rink, football & cricket turf, exercise arena, yoga zone, jogging track, etc. will be available for use. The E Block has two sections – The Park and The Plaza.

To generate revenue and make the recreational space self-funded so that the open space can be operated and maintained by the private player, there will be fees on some of the facilities.

The space will be rented out for private functions, including training programmes and sports and cultural events. The MMRDA is also considering organising events at a smaller scale at the amphitheatre that was constructed about a decade ago. An entry fee of Rs20 will be levied to use The Park area.

Currently, even the food court area at the E Block is in disuse and the entire open area in this block is getting ignored due to lack of maintenance. As per the latest plans, the food court area is likely to get revived and leased out.

One of the biggest challenges that the average office goer or a visitor to the E Block faces is lack of affordable meals. An MMRDA official shared that part of the revival plan also intends to make food available in budget.

E Block predominantly has government offices such as GST Bhavan, Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation, MMRDA, Family Court, Kamgar Bhavan, Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission, Audit Bhavan, etc.

Plan proposes…

Giant chess board

Skating rink

Yoga zone

Jogging track

Entry fee

Rs20

Leasing out food courts

Provision for affordable meals

