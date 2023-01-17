Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in four nodes in Panvel on Jan 18-19

Navi Mumbai: Water supply cut in Taloja on Jan 13 | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai: There will be no water supply at New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kalundre and Karanjade node in Navi Mumbai from 9 am of January 18 to 9 am of January 19 as the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) will carry out the maintenance work at the water treatment plant and other allied works.

Water supply affected due to repair works scheduled at water treatment plant in Bhokarpada

According to CIDCO, water supply will be affected in at least four nodes due to the repair work. “The repair works of pumping machinery at water treatment plant in Bhokarpada, attending leakages in feeder main and other allied works by MJP. During the repair works, there will be no water supply at New Panvel, Kalamboli, Kalundre and Karanjade nodes Wednesday from 9 am to Thursday 9 am,” said a CIDCO official.

However, the water supply will be resumed with low pressure on January 19, 2023. Citizens are requested to use water judiciously.

Water supply was cut on Jan 13 in Taloja

There was no water supply in Taloja node as the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) undertook a repair work at Jambhul water treatment plant (WTP) and feeder mainline on January 13, Friday.

Water supply resumeed with low pressure on January 14 2023.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just one active case of Covid in city

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)