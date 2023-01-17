Navi Mumbai: NMMC records just one active case of Covid in city |

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) did not see any new cases of Covid in the last three days and the number of active cases remained in the single digit. At present, the number of active cases in the NMMC area is just 1.

3500 to 4000 tests conducted per day

As per the data shared by the civic body, two patients were discharged on January 16. The civic body has been conducting around 3500 to 4000 tests per day.

So far, the civic body has already conducted a total of 17,53,811 RT PCR and 25,096,78 antigen tests since the outbreak of the pandemic.

NMMC closed all Covid care centres in city

So far, a total of 2057 people have died due to Covid infections. NMMC has closed its all Covid care centre as Covid cases are under control.

