NHSRCL signs agreement for design and construction of 8 Km Viaduct for Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor

National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited signed an agreement today with M/s Larsen & Toubro Limited for the design and construction of about 8 Km of viaduct including an HSR station in Vadodara in the state of Gujarat for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR C-5 Package).

To ensure seamless integration with the railways, the Vadodara HSR station is planned above the existing platform No. 7 of the Vadodara station of the Indian Railway. With this integration, the passengers will get the comfort of easy transfer between HSR and Indian Railways.

NHSRCL has already awarded 100% civil contracts for the construction of MAHSR alignment in Gujarat state (352 km out of 508 km of total MAHSR corridor) including eight (08) HSR stations (at Sabarmati, Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Billimora and Vapi) and two Rolling stock depots at Sabarmati and Surat.

Director Project, Shri Rajendra Prasad and other Directors from NHSRCL and officials from Larsen and Toubro Limited attended the contract signing ceremony.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 09:58 PM IST