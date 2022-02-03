Maharashtra: Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off 1000th Kisan Rail today

Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture and Farmer's welfare, Government of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Hon'ble Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India will flag off the 1000th Kisan Rail of Central Railway from Savda, Maharashtra to Adarsh Nagar Delhi today at 4.30 pm through weblink.

The first Kisan Rail was flagged off from Devlali (Maharashtra) to Danapur (Bihar) by Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Piyush Goyal, the then Minister of Railways and Commerce & Industry on 7th August 2020 through weblink. This train has subsequently been extended to run between Devlali (Maharashtra) and Muzaffarpur (Bihar). The 100th trip of Kisan Rail– from Sangola (Maharashtra) to Shalimar (West Bengal) was flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi on 28 December 2020.

During 2021-22, more than 750 trips of Kisan Rail have been run carrying 2.7 lakh tonnes and earning a revenue of Rs.103 crore. Since inception, Kisan Rail trips have transported 3.45 lakh tonnes and generating a revenue of Rs.132.67 crore. The 1000th trip of Kisan Rail on Central Railway will leave from Savda to Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

Pomegranate, grapes, lemon, capsicum, musk melon, guava, custard apple, ber (Indian Plum) from Solapur region, Flowers from Latur and Osmanabad region, Onions from Nashik region, Banana from Bhusaval & Jalgaon region, Oranges from Nagpur region & other fruits and vegetables reach distant markets like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal quickly and freshly through Kisan Rail. Kisan Rail has become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of rural Maharashtra.The Government has also extended a subsidy of 50% to the farmers as a part of Government’s vision of Operation Green – TOP to TOTAL under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This resulted in railways becoming the first choice of the farmers for their transportation.

Published on: Thursday, February 03, 2022, 10:34 AM IST