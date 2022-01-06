Central Railway completes 900 trips of Kisan Rail on 1st Jan 2022

On 1st January 2022, Central Railway ran its 900th trip of Kisan Rail from Savda to Adarsh Nagar Delhi. Kisan Rail completing 900 trips on Central Railway proved to be the most successful and biggest game changing initiative furthering farmers’ prosperity.

Ensuring access to bigger and new markets for the farm produce, with quick transportation, zero wastage, 50% subsidy, the Kisan Rail brings prosperity, joy & hope to the farmers of Maharashtra. Ever since the introduction of the first Kisan Rail, 3,10,400 tonnes of perishables have been transported in 900 trips of Kisan Rail by Central Railway.

Central Railway had the distinction of running the first Kisan Rail on 7.8.2020 and 100th trip of Kisan Rail on 28.12.2020 which was flagged off by Prime Minister through weblink. The 500th trip of Kisan Rail ran on 12.8.2021. Now, the 900th trip of Kisan Rail left Savda to Adarsh Nagar, Delhi on 1st Jan 2022.

Pomegranate, grapes, lemon, capsicum, musk melon, guava, custard apple, ber (Indian Plum) from Solapur region, Flowers from Latur and Osmanabad region, Onions from Nashik region, Banana from Bhusaval & Jalgaon region, Oranges from Nagpur region & other fruits and vegetables reach distant markets like Delhi, Bihar, West Bengal quickly and freshly through Kisan Rail enhancing the lives of the farmers, yielding good revenue with bigger markets, good price for their produce, quick transportation, minimum wastage. Kisan Rail has become an engine of growth & prosperity for the people of rural Maharashtra.

The Government has also extended a subsidy of 50% to the farmers as a part of Government’s vision of Operation Green – TOP to TOTAL under Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. This resulted in railways becoming the first choice of the farmers for their transportation.

Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway said 900 trips of Kisan Rail elucidates its immense benefits to the farmers with quick and safe transportation & access to new bigger markets.

Central Railway presently runs 6 Kisan Rails viz. Devlali-Muzaffarpur, Sangola – Muzaffarpur, Sangola-Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Sangola-Shalimar, Raver-Adarsh Nagar Delhi and Savda-Adarsh Nagar Delhi.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST