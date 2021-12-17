New twist in Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: Jacqueline Fernandez wasn't only actress conman was sending gifts to

In a new twist in the case against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, it has come to light that Jacqueline Fernandez wasn't the only actress the conman was sending gifts to.

As per the report by India Today, the shocking details uncovered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has caused a state of panic in Bollywood. The report also stated that Sukesh would send these luxury gifts under different names to ensure anonymity and to protect his identity to actresses he fancied, including several A-listers.

Jacqueline Fernandez had told the ED, during her statement recorded in August and October, that she "received" gifts like three designer bags from Gucci and Chanel, two Gucci gym wear outfits, a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes, two pairs of diamond earrings and a bracelet of multi-coloured stones and two Hermes bracelets.

She told the federal anti-money laundering agency that she returned a Mini Cooper car which she had similarly received.

The agency found in its probe that Chandrashekhar was in "regular contact" with Fernandez since February till he got arrested on August 7 this year (by the Delhi Police).

The ED is probing the money trail of the proceeds of crime in this case.

Chandrashekhar and his wife are being probed by the Delhi Police as well as the ED for allegedly cheating some rich people, including individuals like former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

Meanwhile, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is facing several cases of cheating, extortion, and money laundering, has moved an application before the Patiala House Court stating that he is being mentally "troubled" and "pressurized" in Tihar Jail.

Sukesh through a handwritten application told the Court that even after being under the watch of four CCTVs he is being double locked. "I can't walk inside my prison when I am double-locked and can't breathe properly too," Sukesh's application stated.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dr. Pankaj Sharma, after hearing his grievances in this regard asked Sukesh's counsel to move a formal application in the court. Sukesh Chandrashekhar was today produced by the Jail Authority in another cheating case.

Application moved by Sukesh Chandrashekhar further stated that he is not allowed to speak to any of the other inmates and also alleges that they have been warned and intimidated not to speak to Sukesh.

Recently, another court of Patiala House Complex took cognizance of the Enforcement Directorate's Chargesheet filed against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Leena Maria Paul, and others in Rs 200 Crore Money Laundering case. All the accused are presently in Judicial custody.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 07:15 PM IST