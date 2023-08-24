New Mumbai: Delegation From Japan Visits NMMC To See Eco-Friendly Projects

Delegation From Japan Visits NMMC |

An official study group from Osaka City in Japan visited eco-friendly initiatives and environmental projects of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The visit was a collaborative effort between the Osaka City Government in Japan and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

Navi Mumbai, known for its modern infrastructure and eco-friendly practices, welcomed the delegation. The delegation held a meeting at the civic headquarters. Later, they were greeted by City Engineer Sanjay Desai and other municipal officials.

The group later visited the e-vehicle charging station located in Turbhe. According to a senior NMMC official, the visit was part of a collaborative effort between the Osaka City Government in Japan and the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, a government body in Maharashtra. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was previously signed between the two entities to implement advanced operational systems and projects aligned with environmental preservation.

Study groups from the Osaka City Government have been touring various areas in Maharashtra to study and learn about environmental initiatives, coastal and port development and smart city projects. As part of their itinerary, the delegation visited Navi Mumbai to gain insights into the city's environmental practices and sustainability projects.

