Navi Mumbai: NMMC Introduces 1st Multi-Storey Parking In Belapur; To Solve Roadside Menace

Representative Image | Pixabay

Navi Mumbai: The first multi-story parking lot of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in Belapur will soon become operational as civil work has almost completed. The multi-storey parking has enough space to accommodate 476 four-wheelers and 121 two-wheelers.

Details On The Project

The parking lot is being constructed at sector 15 in Belapur, which is close to Palm Beach Road, Belapur Court, and the newly developed Jetty for water transport. In addition, a number of infrastructure projects are lined up adjoining the node. However, in the absence of dedicated parking lots, people have seen parking along the road. In order to end the menace of parking on the road, the civic body decided to create parking lots in 2018.

The civic body is also setting up charging stations at the parking lot. “As the number of electric vehicles is increasing in the city, and need for adequate charging stations is being felt. Charging stations at parking lots will help,” said a senior civic official.

Read Also Navi Mumbai: Study Group From Assam Visits NMMC For Educational Tour

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)