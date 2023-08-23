 Navi Mumbai: Study Group From Assam Visits NMMC For Educational Tour
Navi Mumbai: Study Group From Assam Visits NMMC For Educational Tour

Konkan Divisional Commissioner of the State Service Rights Commission, Baldev Singh was instrumental in guiding the study group. He also praised the efficiency and effectiveness of NMMC in streamlining public services.

Amit Srivastava
Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: A group of the Assam Government visited Navi Mumbai and studied the public service delivery system of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The study tour, organized by the Administrative Reforms and Personnel Administration Department of Assam, aimed to gather insights into the implementation of the Maharashtra Public Service Rights Act – 2015.

Study Group Made Familiar With Public Services

The study group explored various public services offered to citizens by NMMC. Mr. Singh highlighted the importance of digitizing public services. Presently, out of the 51 identified public services, 28 are available online. Mr. Singh emphasised the need for continuous efforts to increase the number of online services, facilitating greater convenience and accessibility for citizens. The study group visited the NMMC headquarters, where they witnessed the practical aspects of public service delivery.

Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole, provided a comprehensive overview of the corporation's efforts. She informed that 51 public services are being offered by the municipal corporation, with 28 of these services accessible online. Plans are underway to make the remaining 23 offline services available online as well.

Navi Mumbai: Police Launch Several Projects Under Mission Conviction, Including 'M Police' App
