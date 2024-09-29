 'New Lawyers In Maharashtra May Get Tuition Stipend,' Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
'New Lawyers In Maharashtra May Get Tuition Stipend,' Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

“I congratulate the Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council for taking the lead in this initiative. The state government has earmarked Rs 10 crore for this academy,” the Deputy CM said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | (File photo)

Thane: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said the state government is considering a proposal to provide tuition stipends to new lawyers.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of the Advocate Academy and Research Centre in Taloja in neighbouring Raigad district.

This academy will be a transformative force in legal education and practice, he added.

