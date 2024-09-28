Mumbai: Woman Vandalises DCM Devendra Fadnavis' Nameplate At Mantralaya, Opposition Questions Security Lapse

Nameplate of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis vandalised at Mantralaya, sparking opposition criticism over security concerns | X

Mumbai: After a woman vandalised name plate of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis out side of his chamber at Mantralaya, Opposition launched scathing attack against Fadnavis. Opposition alleged If Home Minister couldn't protect his own chamber then how can he protect citizens of Maharashtra. However, Fadnavis said that government will listen woman's sorrowness and help to address it.

In a suprising incident a woman has vandalised the name plate of DCM Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday evening at Mantralaya. The woman removed the name plate and smashed it on the floor before leaving the premises. Interestingly, she did not made an entry pass and security checks before entering the Mantralaya premises.

She told the security personnel that she had forgotten her purse inside the premises and she wants to collect it. Once, She reached inside, she went straight away at Fadnavis chamber and created ruckus and vandalised the name plate. The offence has been registered in the Marine Drive police station and police investigation is going on.

Fadnavis while reacting on the incident said "We will understand her sorrowness and try to address it. Police are investigating the incident. We will also investigate whether someone has sent her or she willfully came here. let the opposition criticised me they are disappointed and helpless before the success of the government" He further said "I can also show many incident of MVA regime when people tried to pour Kerosene on their body and tried to burn themselves. Mantralaya is open for all anyone can come, we cant stop anyone to enter in the Mantralaya due to security reason. Some people jumped on the safety nets in Mantralaya to express their frustration it doesn't mean they are our enemy." He added.

NCP SP MP Supriya Sule tweeted that "Security of the Mantralaya is the responsibility of Home ministry and Mantralaya considered as sensitive zone of the state. But how can security system of the Mantralaya be so lax? The question is, if Home Minister couldn't protect his chamber then how can he protect citizens of Maharashtra."

Opposition leader in state Assembly and Congress leader Vijay Wadettivar criticised "A woman is seen vandalising the name plate of DCM Fadnavis. She is expressing her anger against the government. On one side, event of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme' is being conducted throughout the state. On the otherhand a woman is showing her anger by smashing the name plate. These two picture in the state are telling alot."

However, BJP leader and state woman president, Chitra Wagh raised suspicion. isnt there any conspiracy behind the vandalism? She asked "the matter needs to be investigated thoroughly. Who is behind it, is needs to be exposed." She demanded.

UBT Shiv Sena Spokesperson, Sushma Andhare said "If the home minister is not safe then it is better not to imagine the safety of girls and women in the state."