Never Forget: The 5 martyrs of 26/11

Eleven years ago, on the dark night of 26/11, Mumbai was faced with one of its worst terror attacks in history. 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan and carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city. The terrorists took over the city for four days killing 166 people and injuring over 300.

In the face of terror, several brave policemen fought against the notorious terrorists and lost their lives. Chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad Hemant Karkare, Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar, Additional Commissioner Ashok Kamte, Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble were only a few of them who will forever be remembered by the Mumbai.

Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble

Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble was one of those men who ran towards death, knowing there was no way back home.

Omble was serving his night duty on 26th November 2008 at a police station off Chowpatty in south Mumbai, when he was informed that two gunmen were speeding towards Malabar hill in a car. Armed with a baton and a radio, Omble stood in front of the speeding car, determined to take down the terrorists. While the car swerved towards the barricades with its headlights on, Omble rushed towards the car and attempted to grab the first gunman, Mohammed Ajmal Kasab.

Omble lost his life at the hands Kasab. The terrorist fired shots at point-blank with his AK-47 while Omble was trying to nab him.

Hemant Karkare

The chief of the Mumbai Anti-Terrorist Squad, Hemant Karkare, arrived on filed late night with a do or die will. He was killed in action during the 26/11 attacks.

Karkare’s daughter told Mint in an interview that for his father, “devotion to his duty came before everything else”.

Karkare had first fired shots at Kasab which caused him to slow down and at the end caught by Omble.

Police Inspector Vijay Salaskar

Encounter specialist Vijay Salaskar was busy keeping the street of Mumbai before Mumbai was attacked.

Salaskar along with Ashok Kamte, Hemant Karkare and a few constables were headed towards Cama hospital in a jeep when Kasab appeared from behind a tree fired several shots at the policemen inside the vehicle.

Salaskar succumbed to his injuries that night.

Additional Commissioner Ashok Kamte

Ashok Kamte was the Additional Commissioner with Mumbai Police for the eastern region, which was not under attack, he still offered assistance and arrived at Cama hospital. He decided to attack from the hospital’s front gate.

He was the first one to notice the terrorist and started firing at them. He was killed by Ismail, one of the terrorist.

Additional Commissioner Sadanand Date

It was one of the rare days when a police officer reaches home early for Sadanand Date. He received a call while at home that informed him about the terror being spewed across the city.

He picked up a 9mm carbine from Malabar police station and was on his way to strike down the terrorists. However, Date was unaware of the ammunition carried by the terrorist and when one of them threw a hand grenade, Date was severely injured and lost his life due to heavy blood loss.